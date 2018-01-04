Three years on, Panjab University still without choice-based credit system

Even after three years, when the university grants commission (UGC) directed all universities to implement the choice-based credit system (CBCS), Panjab University has failed to have the new system in place for the new session 2018-19. Also, National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) had objected to the absence of the new system at Panjab University two years ago.

The CBCS allows students to choose inter-disciplinary, intra-disciplinary courses, skill oriented papers (even from other disciplines according to their learning needs, interests and aptitude).

After the PU syndicate had taken up this issue, PU affiliated colleges agreed to implement the CBCS from the new session. However, the varsity is not prepared to implement the CBCS in 78 teaching departments of the campus as the regulations are only on papers till now.

Nothing circulated to departments

No concrete plan has been worked out or circulated to the departments for its implementation.

Advantages The PU will be able to participate in having the entrance exams of post graduation at an all-India level.

The grading system will be introduced automatically.

The BA honours on the campus will be refined and brought to a level of other universities

Students will be eligible to pursue double masters programme in separate courses, with options available outside their fields.

According to sources, it will be difficult for PU to implement this system from this year due to lack of preparations.

Sources added that the other universities have already implemented the system for all departments and students pursuing maths are studying philosophy or law but the PU has not been taking the system seriously.

However, if the system is implemented, the varsity will face practical difficulties, including the imposition of syllabus, followed at an all-India level because the syllabus of Panjab University has not been changed for long.

According to professors, the syllabus followed in PU and its affiliated colleges is outdated, which is why the students clearing the BA honours exams from PU are not at par with students from other states for entrance exams of post graduation.

Lack of resources

Another difficulty will be the lack of resources. Lack of adequate faculty and infrastructure as separate classes are required for the same.

The sciences department of PU, where the CBCS was implemented last year, has been following a distorted system. Science students are restricted to opt for a subject in the sciences only instead of arts or social sciences.

Disadvantages Students in the regional centres may feel the burden of the imposition of syllabus, being followed pan India.

Logistics and resources will have to be managed. Availability of books after the implementation of the CBCS.

The credit system will inflate marks and may degrade the quality of assessment, resulting in the devaluation of degrees.

‘Will introduce it from next session’

Professor AK Bhandari, former dean university instructions (DUI) and the member of the CBCS committee, however, said that the CBCS is all set to be introduced from the next session.

“All regulations have been set up. One workshop has already been held. We will be having another workshop on January 11. Most likely and hopefully, the system will be in place, on the campus.”

He added, “To start with, we may have lesser choices but gradually they will increase.”