Bihar board 10th result declaration date to be announced tomorrow

The beleaguered Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the date of declaration of result of Class 10 board examination on Tuesday.

The chairperson of the board, which is battling charges of irregularities in evaluation for the third straight year, Anand Kishor said the process of aggregating the results is in an advanced state and we will make an announcement about the date of declaration on Tuesday. Earlier on Monday, the chairperson had said that the Class 10 result will be announced on June 22.

Sources said some students, who figure in the list of top 10, were unable to appear before the board for a physical verification as a safety measure caused the delay in the announcement. The board called around 40 students in the top 10 for physical verification and also reviewed their copies.

They added the review might be extended to top 20 students as well.

Some students did not turn up on the first day as they went out of the state for coaching and other purposes. In view of the delay in the publication of the results, the verification continued on Monday as well. Some of the students even flew to Patna to appear before the board.

The news about toppers started trickling in after the board called the students for an interaction as a precautionary measure in the wake of back to back embarrassment with intermediate toppers for two successive years.

Ganesh Kumar, who was declared the intermediate topper in the humanities stream, was arrested and his result cancelled after allegations of fraud over his age earlier this month.

Several people, including the topper in the humanities exam, were arrested in 2016 after it was found that the merit list had been fudged. During a subsequent investigation, the IA topper pronounced political science as ‘prodigal science’ and claimed it was related to cooking.

The IA topper and three other toppers were later arrested, resulting in the uncovering of an examination racket that fixed results in exchange for cash.

“The basic purpose is to assess if the students are bonafide and deserve to be at the top. What we have found is that the students in the top bracket are good. The tight conduct of exams and bar-coding of copies may have helped,” one of the members of the committee, who did not want to be named, said.

The students were asked various subject-related questions, for example, translation, some mathematical formulae or important topics from physics, chemistry and other papers. They were also advised not to discuss anything about their interaction with anyone.

This year, the BSEB took a number of initiatives to ensure the exams involving nearly 17-lakh students are conducted in a fair manner, including bar coding of answer books and strict surveillance.

“Still, physical verification shows it does not have full confidence in its own measures. With a small sample, the board may be able to clear the mist over toppers, but a lot more is required at various levels to resurrect the system that has fumbled time and again to cause huge embarrassment to the state,” admitted an official.

Sources said students of Bihar’s flagship Simultala Awasiya Vidyalaya (SAV), which opened in 2010 on the lines of Netarhat Vidyalaya and went to Jharkhand after Bihar’s bifurcation, constitute an overwhelming majority in the top 10.

In its first ever Class 10 board exams in 2015, the SAV came up with outstanding performance as 19 of its students secured more than 96% - a record since the inception of the BSEB in 1952 - and 70 bagged 90% to 96%. In 2016, the number jumped to 42 in the top 10 even though the overall pass percentage dipped by 28.51.

This year, sources said, the results could dip further. However, the government’s recent policy for awarding grace marks could come as a saving grace to make the pass percentage better than what was witnessed in the intermediate exams.

Out of the 12.40 lakh students, just 4.37 lakh or 35.25% managed to clear the board exam as against 62.19% in 2016 when 11.55 lakh students appeared.

Just 30.11% students cleared the Class 12 or intermediary science (ISc) exam. Last year, the pass percentage of ISc students was 67.06 and in 2015 89.32% students cleared the exam. The pass percentage in humanities or IA was significantly lower at 37.13 as compared to 56.73 last year.

Only commerce, which had just 58,199 candidates out of a total of 12.41 lakh students, was the saving grace with a pass percentage of 73.76. In 2016, 80.87% of ICom students cleared the exam.