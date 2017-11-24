TSPSC AEE (civil) recruitment 2017: Apply for 277 vacancies now

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has issued a notification for the recruitment of approximately 277 assistant executive engineers (civil) in rural water supply and sanitation department of the state on its official website.

Interested and qualified candidates need to apply online through the proforma application available on commission’s website.

The application can be submitted from November 24 to December 16. The dates of the written examination (objective type) will be announced later and the hall tickets can be downloaded seven days before the exam begins. The examination will be either computer based recruitment test (CBRT) or offline OMR based.

A candidate applying for the job should be of minimum 18 years and maximum 44 years as on July 1, 2017. There is an age relaxation for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward Class and some other categories of candidates.

How to apply

Before applying for the posts, candidates will have to register themselves as per One Time Registration (OTR) through the TSPSC’s official site.

1) Visit TSPSC website and fill the OTR application if not registered earlier to obtain TSPSC ID

2) Registered candidates can apply by logging in to their profile using their TSPSC ID and date of birth as provided in OTR.

3) Candidates must read the user guide for online submission of applications.

Selection process

The selection of the candidate will be done on the basis of marks of the online or OMR based (objective type) examination and interview put together.

Check details regarding relaxation of age, educational qualification, examination centres and much more in the notification.