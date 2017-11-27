 TSPSC AEO Exam 2017 answer key released, check it and raise objections | education$career | Hindustan Times
TSPSC AEO Exam 2017 answer key released, check it and raise objections

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday released the preliminary answer key for the written exam to recruit Agriculture Extension Officer Grade-II.

education Updated: Nov 27, 2017 19:51 IST
Nilesh Mathur
The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Monday released the preliminary answer key for the written exam to recruit Agriculture Extension Officer Grade-II in agriculture and cooperation department of the state on its official website. The exam was held on November 22.

Steps to access the answer key for AEO exam:

1) Visit the official website of TSPSC

2) Click on the link for ‘ Preliminary Key for Agriculture Extension officer Grade-II (Notfn.No. 51/2017)’

4) Enter the TSPSC ID and Password on the login page

5) Click on Login

Candidates can raise objections to the answer keys online through the TSPSC website from November 29. They can submit their objections only in English and only as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC. Representation received after the December 5 will not be taken up.

