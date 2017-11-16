TSPSC FBO exam answer key: Check now and raise objections from November 18

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Thursday released the preliminary answer key for the examination to recruit approximately 1,857 forest beat officers (FBO) in the state’s forest department on its official website.

The online objective type exam was held October 29.

Steps to download the FBO exam answer key:

1) Visit TSPSC’s official website

2) Click on ‘Preliminary keys for FBO (48/2017)’ in what’s new section

3) Click on ‘GK_PAPER-I_CODE_17481’ to see answer key for GK paper

4) Click on ‘GENERAL_MATHPAPER-II_CODE-17482.pdf.’ to see answer key for maths paper

The answer key has been provided for all four sets of question paper, which can also be viewed at the bottom of the story.

Candidates can raise objections against the preliminary keys online on the TSPSC website from November 18 to November 27. Objections can be submitted through the link provided for the same.

Objections should be raised only in English and as per the order of questions appearing on the screen with the question numbers allotted by TSPSC.

Selection process

Candidates will be selected on the basis of written exam (objective type), walking test and medical test.

The final selection will be based on the marks secured in the exam after duly giving weightage to the National Cadet Corps (NCC) certificate holders as per rules.

Candidates will be selected and allotted to service or department according to their rank in the merit list and as per district preference for allotment against vacancies and for the vacancies available.

Note: Check official website of TSPSC for latest updates.