TSPSC Group-II Services Exam: Revised final answer keys released, check them here

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) on Friday published the revised final answer keys of written exam for Group-II services in the government.

The written examination was conducted on November 11 and 13, 2016 to fill 1,032 posts. The commission had published the preliminary keys on commission’s website on December 2, 2016 and invited objections from December 5 to December 14.

The final keys were hosted on commission’s website on January 11, 2017. Some candidates challenged these keys and commission considered their objections and revised the keys. The revised final keys are now available on commission’s website. No more objections will be entertained on these revised final keys.

