TSPSC Telangana recruitment 2017: Vacancy for 1857 Forest Beat Officers announced, apply from August 21

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has recently issued a notification for the recruitment of approximately 1,857 Forest Beat Officers in the Forest Department (EFS&T) of the state on its official website.

Interested candidates need to apply online for the examination (objective test) that is likely to be held October 29, 2017. The application process begins on August 21 and will close on September 12, 2017. The hall ticket for the examination will be available for download a week before the commencement of examination.

A candidate applying for the examination should be of minimum 18 years and maximum 31 years as on July 1, 2017. There is age relaxation for SCs, STs, BCs and some other category of candidates.

Note: Check details regarding relaxation of age, educational qualification, examination centres and much more in the notification below.

Steps to apply for the exam:

1) Read the user guide for online submission of applications

2) Visit the official TSPSC website and fill the One time registration (OTR) application if not registered earlier to obtain TSPSC ID

3) Visit the official website again to submit application and click on the link with notification number and name, provide TSPSC ID and date of birth

4) Verify the details displayed and click on ‘yes’ to confirm, if details are not displayed or need to be changed click on ‘no’ and feed the details manually

5) Upload the required documents

6) Fill notification specific details such as examination centre opted, required qualification, university details, eligibility and accept declarations carefully

7) Preview the form and edit if required

8) Submit

9) You will be taken to payment gateway of SBI ePay

10) Pay the prescribed fee

11) PDF application will be generated which contains the particulars furnished by the candidates.

Note: The ID No in the PDF application form has to be quoted for future reference/correspondence.

Selection process

The selection of candidates will be made on the basis of written examination (objective type), walking test and medical test

The final selection will be based on marks secured in the examination (either online or OMR based), duly giving weightage to the NCC certificate holders (as per rules).

The minimum qualifying marks for selection are OCs: 40%, BCs: 35% SCs and STs: 30%. The commission can relax the minimum qualifying marks for SC/ST/BC at its discretion.

Candidates will be selected and allotted to Service/Department as per their rank in the merit list and as per district preference for allotment of candidates against vacancies and for the vacancies available.

Note: For details and latest updates, visit the official website of TSPSC.