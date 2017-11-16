TSPSC Staff Nurse recruitment 2017: Apply for 1196 vacancies now

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) had recently issued a notification for the recruitment of approximately 1,196 Staff Nurse in the Director of Public Health & Family Welfare (DPH & FW) and Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad on its official website. The application process for the same began on Thursday, November 16.

Interested candidates need to apply online for the examination (objective test) that is likely to be held in January, 2018. The application process will close on December 11, 2017. The hall ticket for the examination will be available for download a week before the commencement of examination.

A candidate applying for the examination should be of minimum 18 years and maximum 44 years as on July 1, 2017. There is upper age relaxation for SCs, STs, BCs and some other category of candidates.

The selection of candidates will be based on 70 weightage (points) in written examination and 30 weightage (points) for the govt.service (experience) put together.

Note: Check details regarding relaxation of age, educational qualification, examination centres and much more in the notification below.