UGC NET November 2017 question paper released, check them now

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has uploaded the question papers of University Grants Commission’s National Eligibility Test (NET) exam. The examination was held on November 5, 2017. The question papers have been released for all the three papers of the exam.

Steps to access the question papers:

1) Visit the official website of CBSE UGC NET

2) Click on the link for ‘Question Paper NET November 2017’ in Currents Events section

3) Select exam name and question paper

4) Select the set of question paper (if required) and click on it

5) The question paper will be displayed

The exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of candidates for the posts assistant professor and Junior Research Fellowship. The candidates are also waiting for the answer key of the examination.

Candidates who qualify for the JRF are eligible to pursue research in the subject of their post-graduation or in a related subject and are also eligible to apply for the post of an assistant professor in Indian universities and colleges.

The award of JRF and eligibility for assistant professor’s post depends on the performance of the candidate in all the three papers of NET. However, candidates qualifying exclusively for an assistant professor are not considered for JRF.

Candidates who have scored at least 55% in their master’s degree are eligible for NET.

The exam was conducted in 84 subjects in 91 cities across the country.

Note: Check CBSE’s UGC-NET official website for latest updates and details.