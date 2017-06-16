UGC pushes for promotion of Devanagari

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has urged universities to set up centres with an aim to foster and promote Devanagari, the script of many Indian languages, including Hindi and Sanskrit.

Universities and colleges have also been told to submit a detailed proposal with regard to funds and manpower they would need to set up the centres.

The varsities have also been told to find out if there are any spoken languages in the areas where they are situated that do not have a written script.

“We have asked them whether there are spoken languages which do not have a script and how many people speak such languages,” said a senior University Grants Commission official on the condition of anonymity.

The commission has issued a circular in this regard, asking universities and colleges to submit a detailed proposal.

In the proposal, the varsities have also been asked if they have a Hindi department and the numerical strength of its faculty.

The UGC official said that different universities have also been asked to give details of any research carried out by the department.