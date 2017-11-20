UGC tells universities to observe Armed Forces Flag Day to commemorate ‘supreme sacrifices’

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Monday asked universities across the country to observe the Armed Forces Flag Day on December 7 to commemorate the “supreme sacrifices” made by the armed forces personnel during conflicts.

In a letter sent to the heads of such institutions, the commission asked them to observe the day for the “supreme sacrifices made by our valiant Armed Forces personnel for protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country and securing our lives against the threats of insurgency and terrorism” and against natural calamities.

For this purpose, “the universities are requested to arrange functions/ talks for the students in their colleges or institutes to generate awareness”, it urged.

According to sources, the Defence ministry wants to observe the day in a big way and has asked the UGC to observe the day.

“Till now, there has never been a large scale digital/ social media campaign for the AFFD to compliment the on ground efforts to mobilize public contribution to the armed forces flag day fund,” said a source.

This year, from the 1 to 7 December, there will be a wide digital campaign spread across Twitter Facebook etc encouraging people to wear the armed forces flag with pride to show their support and solidarity with the military. The campaign aims to increase contributions to the fund that will used to support disabled ex-servicemen, war widows, children of martyrs and other such beneficiaries.

For the first time, the public will be able to contribute to the fund using a UPI code.

“This campaign falls under one of Smt Nirmala Sitharaman’s main priorities of ensuring the welfare of ex-serviceman that she iterated during her first day in-charge as Raksha Mantri”.