UIIC admit card/call letter 2017 for assistant prelims/Tier 1 exam released, download now

The admit cards of the preliminary or Tier 1 examination for the recruitment of assistants in United India Insurance Company (UIIC) Limited was released on Wednesday.

The exam will be held on September 22.

Steps to download the call letter/admit card:

1) Go to UIIC’s official website

2) Click on link to download preliminary exam call letter for assistant exam on the top of the page in hot updates section

3) You will be directed to login page

4) Enter your registration no/roll number and password/date of birth in DD-MM-YY format

5) Enter Captcha code

6) Click on login and your admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Take a print-out and save it on your computer

The admit cards will be available for download until September 22.

Candidates will have to affix a recent photograph on the call letter, preferably the one as provided during registration. They must bring their call letter and photo identity proof to the examination centre and reach on time.

Selection procedure

The selection process will consist of online exams - preliminary and main. Candidates qualifying in the main exam will be shortlisted for regional language test before the final selection.

The preliminary exam will have 100 questions carrying 100 marks and candidates will be given one hour to solve them. The question paper will be divided into three sections: 30 questions on the test of English language carrying 30 marks and 35 questions each on the test of reasoning and numerical ability carrying 35 marks each.

For each wrong answer, one-fourth of the marks assigned to that question will be deducted.

An adequate number of candidates will be shortlisted state-wise and category-wise and equal to seven times of the respective number of vacancies for the Tier 2 Main Examination.

The company plans to fill 696 vacancies (provisional) through this exam.

Note: Check the company’s website regularly for latest updates.