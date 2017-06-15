UK’s Staffordshire University invites applications for BSc computer games design programme

The Staffordshire University in the United Kingdom has invited applications for its three-year BSc (Hons) computer games design programme, which is accredited by games industry body The Independent Game Developer’s Association (TIGA).

“It allows graduates to work in an environment ranging from creating 3D characters or environments to creating industry standard game/level designs from paper concept to a completed level in UE4. It also develops learners’ ability to understand the production and asset pipeline in the development of games,” the university said in a statement.

The course team works closely with Epic Games, who provide valuable advice on course content, at its Epic Games Centre, a fully-equipped space designed to nurture future industry developers.

Graduates can seek employment within the games industry and compete for jobs in the areas of 3D art as environment artists, character artists, games technical design, level, quest and mission design, games production and publishing and narrative design for games, motion capture specialists, the statement said.

Candidates should have attained a minimum of 70% overall score in Class 12. English language requirements include an overall IELTS score of 6.0 with a minimum of 5.5 in speaking, writing, reading and listening.

The fee for the course, which will begin September, is £10,900 per year. New Merit Scholarship of £1,000 is available to Indian students enrolling for the first time in September 2017. Also, the New Undergraduate Progression Scholarships of up to £2,000 will be awarded on an annual basis dependent on performance across the full academic year.

Students can send their applications by June 30.