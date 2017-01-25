UP Board Exam 2017: Revised timetable released, check them here

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad released the revised timetable for Class 10 and Class 12 examination of the Uttar Pradesh board on Wednesday.

The Class 10 examinations will be held between March 16 and April 1, 2017, while the Class 12 examinations will be held between March 16 and April 21, 2017.

The Class 10 examinations will start with Hindi (preliminary) on March 16 and conclude with Drawing in the morning shift and sewing exam in the evening shift on April 1.

The Class 12 examination will begin with Military Science in first shift and Hindi first paper and Hindi General first paper in the second shift on March 16 and conclude with Urdu second paper in the morning shift and Library Science etc in the second shift on April 21.

The detailed timetable can be seen on the UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad website. Click on the link ‘Time Table of High School and Intermediate Examination 2017‘ flashing in red on the page.

The revised timetable will open in a pdf page.

The board had to revise the timetable as the dates announced earlier on December 8, 2016 were clashing with the dates of UP assembly polls and the Election Commission had asked it to defer the exams.

The board then submitted its revised schedule to the poll panel for approval.

Around 60 lakh examinees are slated to appear in the board examinations in the state with high school exams scheduled to be held in 15 working days and the intermediate exam in 25 working days.

Note: Visit UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad website for latest updates.