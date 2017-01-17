UP board Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from March 16

The Class 10 and 12 examinations for students of the Uttar Pradesh board will be held between March 16 and April 21, an official has said.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad director Amarnath Verma said the Election Commission has granted its approval for holding the examinations as per the revised timetable.

The board had announced the exam schedule on December 8 last year. But the Election Commission asked the board to defer the exams as they were clashing with the dates for assembly elections in the state. The board then submitted its revised schedule to the poll panel for approval.

Verma said the high school or Class 10 exam will be held between March 16 and April 1 and the intermediate or Class 12 exam between March 16 and April 21.

Around 60 lakh examinees are slated to appear in the board examinations in the state with high school exams scheduled to be held in 15 working days and the intermediate exam in 25 working days.

In 2012, during the previous assembly polls in the state, high school and intermediate exams began on March 16 and the results were declared before June 10.