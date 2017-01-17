 UP board Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from March 16 | education$high-school | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 17, 2017-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

UP board Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from March 16

education Updated: Jan 17, 2017 15:59 IST
Kenneth John
Kenneth John
Hindustan Times, Lucknow
Highlight Story

The Class 10 (high school) and Class 12 (intermediate examinations) of UP Board would commence from March 16, 2017. (Praful Gangurde/HT file)

The Class 10 and 12 examinations for students of the Uttar Pradesh board will be held between March 16 and April 21, an official has said.

UP Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad director Amarnath Verma said the Election Commission has granted its approval for holding the examinations as per the revised timetable.

The board had announced the exam schedule on December 8 last year. But the Election Commission asked the board to defer the exams as they were clashing with the dates for assembly elections in the state. The board then submitted its revised schedule to the poll panel for approval.

Read more

Verma said the high school or Class 10 exam will be held between March 16 and April 1 and the intermediate or Class 12 exam between March 16 and April 21.

Around 60 lakh examinees are slated to appear in the board examinations in the state with high school exams scheduled to be held in 15 working days and the intermediate exam in 25 working days.

In 2012, during the previous assembly polls in the state, high school and intermediate exams began on March 16 and the results were declared before June 10.

tags

more from education

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<