UP PCS prelims 2017 admit card released, download it now

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has issued the admit card for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services preliminary examination 2017. The examination will be held on September 24, 2017.

Steps to download the admit card UP PCS (Provincial civil services) prelims:

1) Visit the official website of UPPSC

2) Click on the link for admit card download in the important alerts section on the top of the homepage

3)Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code (as given in the image)

4) Click on the link for download admit card

5) Take a printout and save the admit card displayed on the screen

Check the venue, date and time of the examination on the admit card. Candidates must bring their admit card and reach the venue for exam on time.

Candidates who do not have their photograph visible on the admit card must bring two photographs along with their Id proof to the examination centre.

The commission has proposed to fill 251 vacancies through the examination. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease on the request of the government.

Scheme of the exam:

UPPSC will hold a preliminary examination for shortlisting candidates for admission to the main (written) examination. The final selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in main (written) examination followed by the interview.

Candidates selected for appointment will have to undergo medical examination. The number of candidates shortlisted for the main examination will be about eighteen times the number of vacancies to be filled and the number of candidates selected for interview will be approximately three times the vacancies.

Note: Visit UPPSC’s official website regularly for latest updates about the exam.