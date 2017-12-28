UP school closed, doctor running clinic from headmaster’s room

Rampur (UP): A junior high school in Chamrawa in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district was found shut and a doctor was allegedly running his clinic from the headmaster’s office room, district magistrate Shiv Sahay Awasthi said here on Wednesday.

He said that an education department official visited Bhaiya Nagla Junior High School on Tuesday evening and found the main gate locked, while a doctor was illegally occupying the office room of the headmaster.

Awasthi expressed shock and ordered a probe into the matter.

He has also ordered that the payment of salaries of the teachers and the headmaster of the government-run institution be stopped till the probe report is received.