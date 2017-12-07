UP Police SI exam admit card released

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the admit card for the examination to recruit sub-inspector citizen police (male/female) and equivalent posts. The examination will be held from December 12 to December 22, 2017.

Steps to download the admit cards:

1) Visit the official website of UPPRPB

2) Click on the link to download admit card for the exam on the top of the page

3) On the new page that opens there are separate links for admit card for male candidates and female candidates

4) Click here to go to the login page for admit card of male candidates

5) Click here to go to the login page for admit card of female candidates

6) Enter the required details and submit

7) The admit card will be displayed on the screen

As the login page is not opening, you may have to wait to download the admit card. The admit card must be taken to the examination Centre. Candidates must carry an original id proof like Aadhar card, Voter id, driving license, passport or PAN card to the examination Centre. Other Id proofs will not be accepted. Candidates must report at the venue 90 minutes before the commencement of the exam.

UPPRPB has also issued instruction to the candidates which should be read carefully.

The exam will be a computer based test (CBT) of two hours duration. It will have objective type questions with no negative marking.