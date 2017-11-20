UPPSC PCS prelims 2017 answer key released, download and raise objections now

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the answer key for Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services preliminary examination that was held on September 24, 2017.

The answer key has been released for all the four sets of question papers for both General Studies Paper I and Paper II.

Steps to download the answer key of UP PCS (Provincial Civil Services) prelims:

1) Visit UPPSC’s official website

2) Click on link for key answer sheet in the download segment on the left of the homepage

3) Click on link for answer key of the set you require

4) Take a printout

Or click on the links below to see the answer keys:

General Studies Paper I Series A: Answer key

General Studies Paper I Series B: Answer key

General Studies Paper I Series C: Answer key

General Studies Paper I Series D: Answer key

General Studies Paper II Series A: Answer key

General Studies Paper II Series B: Answer key

General Studies Paper II Series C: Answer key

General Studies Paper II Series D: Answer key

Candidates can raise objections against the answer key/s in the format provided by the commission through a notice. The objections should be sent in a sealed envelop and reach the address provided on the website by 6pm on November 24. Objections sent after that will not be considered.

The commission has proposed to fill 251 vacancies through the examination. The number of vacancies may increase or decrease as requested by the government.

Exam scheme

Candidates clearing the preliminary exam will be allowed to sit in the main (written) exam. The final selection will be made on the basis of total marks obtained by the candidates in the main exam followed by the interview.

Candidates selected for appointment will have to undergo a medical examination.

The number of candidates shortlisted for the main exam will be about eighteen times the number of vacancies to be filled and the number of candidates selected for the interview will be approximately three times the vacancies.

Note: Please visit UPPSC’s official website regularly for latest updates.