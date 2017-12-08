UPPSC staff nurse (female) exam admit cards 2017 released @ uppsc.up.nic.in, download now

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) on Thursday released the admit card for staff nurse (female) examination 2017. The examination will be held on December 17.

Steps to download UPPSC staff nurse exam admit card 2017:

Visit the official website of UPPSC - uppsc.up.nic.in

Click on the link to download admit card for staff nurse (female) examination- 2017

Enter your registration number, date of birth, gender and verification code

Click on the download admit card

Admit card will be displayed on the screen

Take a print out and save it on your computer

