UPSC CDS Exam (I) 2016 final results declared, check them here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the final results for the Combined Defence Service (CDS) I, 2016 (Officers Training Academy) examinations on its official website. The commission has released a list of 199 (153 Men + 46 Women) candidates who have finally qualified, in order of their merit. The written examination was conducted by the UPSC and the interviews was conducted by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence.

The examination was held for admission to the (i) Officers’ Training Academy, Chennai for 105th Short Service Commission Course (for Men); and (ii) 19th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in April, 2017.

Steps to check the results:

1) Visit the official website of UPSC

2) Click on the link for results of Combined Defence Services Examination (I), 2016 running on top of ‘What’s New’ section on the right

3) Click on the link for the attached PDF file on the new page that opens

4) The result page will open on the screen

5) Check your name carefully

6) Take a print-out

Or click here to directly go to the results page.

The result of medical examination has not been taken into account while preparing the merit list. The candidature of all the candidates is provisional at the moment. There date of birth and educational qualification will be verified.

The commission has also issued a press release along with the results which should be read properly.

Note: Visit UPSC’s official website regularly for latest updates.