UPSC CDS Exam II 2016 OTA course: Final result declared, check it now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the final result of the Combined Defence Services examination (CDS II) 2016 (Officers Training Academy (OTA) course on its official website.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here. A Pdf file containing the name of qualified candidates with their roll numbers and a write-up about the results will be displayed.

A list of 328 (258 + 70) candidates has been released in order of their merit. They have been selected on the basis of the results of the CDS Exam (II), 2016 conducted by the UPSC and interviews held by the Services Selection Board of the Ministry of Defence for admission to the (i) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, for 106th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) and (ii) Officers Training Academy, Chennai, 20th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course, commencing in October, 2017. The list of 106th Short Service Commission Course (for Men) also includes the names of the candidates who were recommended earlier on the basis of the result of the same examination for admission to Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course(s).

There are 175 vacancies for Short Service Commission Course (for Men)and 11 for 20th Short Service Commission Women (Non-Technical) Course. The results of medical examination have not been considered in preparing the merit list.

The candidature of all these candidates is provisional at the moment as verification of date of birth and educational qualifications remains to done.

For any query contact the facilitation counter of UPSC near the Exam Hall Building in its campus or call on telephone Nos. 011- 23385271/011-23381125/011-23098543 between 10am and 5pm on any working day.