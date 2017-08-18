UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2017: Detailed application form (DAF) released

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday released the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for successful candidates of civil services preliminary examination, 2017 on its official website.

Click here to login to get the DAF for UPSC Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2017. Key in your roll number, password and the Captcha code (as given in the image to login.

Candidates who have passed the preliminary exam have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination. They will have to apply online again in a new form (Detailed Application Form ) provided to them. The DAF (CSM) will be available on the website of the commission until August 31, 2017 till 6pm.

The Civil Services (Main) examination is scheduled to be held from Saturday, October 28, 2017.

Approximately 980 vacancies would be filled through the examination.

The Civil Services Examination is conducted in two successive stages: 1) Preliminary (objective type) for the selection of candidates for the main examination 2) Civil Services (Main) Examination (written and interview) for the selection of candidates for the various Services and posts announced.