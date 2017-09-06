UPSC Combined Medical Services Exam (CMSE) 2017 result (written) declared

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday declared the result of written part of Combined Medical Services Examination, 2017 on its official website. The examination was held on August 13.

The shortlisted candidates have qualified for the interview/personality test. The candidature of these candidates is provisional subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

Candidates can check their results by clicking here.

Approximately 710 vacancies would be filled through the examination.

Details of vacancies:

Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways: 450 post

Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services: 26 posts

Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services: 216 posts

General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council: 02 posts

General Duty Medical Gr-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation: 16 posts

Note: Visit official website of UPSC for latest news and updates on the exam.