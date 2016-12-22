UPSC engineering services prelims 2017: Notification about issue of revised admit cards

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has reissued e-admit cards for candidates who will appear for engineering service (preliminary) examination 2017 in Kolkata rectifying the name and address of the venue.

“The candidates of Kolkata centre of Engineering Service (preliminary) Examination, 2017 whose roll numbers fall between 0096334 to 0118978 and who were allotted to the venue ‘Modem Land Girls High School (HS) 89A, Santoshpur Avenue, Jadabpur, Kolkata - 700075’, may please note that the name and address of the venue may be read as ‘Modern Land Girls High School 89A, Santoshpur Avenue, Jadabpur (Opp To UBI Santoshpur Branch), Kolkata - 700075,” the commission said in the latest notification about the exam.

It added that the revised e-admit card have been uploaded on the commission’s website. Candidates have been requested to download their cards afresh and appear in the examination at the venue as indicated in the rectified version.

The preliminary examination will be held on January 8 at various centres across the country for filling up engineering positions in various departments of the central government.

There are approximately 440 posts in civil, mechanical, electrical, electronics and telecommunication engineering categories that would be filled through the examination.

The engineering services examination will be conducted in three stages - preliminary, main and the personality tests.

Note: Please check the official notification provided above and visit UPSC’s official website regularly for details and latest updates.