UPSC Forest Service (Main) Exam 2016 results declared, check them here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Friday declared the results of Indian Forest Service (main) examination 2016.

The main examinations were held in November 2016.

Steps to check the results:

1) Go to UPSC’s official website

2) Click on the link for ‘Written Results: Indian Forest Service (Main) exam 2016’ in What’s New section

3) Click on the Pdf file for the results in ‘Documents’ section

4) A pdf page containing Press note and roll numbers of qualified candidates will be displayed

5) Check results carefully and take a print-out for future reference

Read more

The personality test for the successful candidates is likely to start from February 27 at the UPSC office in New Delhi.

Successful candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims regarding age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as TA form, etc. at the time of their personality test.

Detailed programme for the personality test and the and e-Summon letter will be uploaded on the commission’s official website. http://www.upsc.gov.in.

The mark-sheets of candidates will be uploaded on UPSC’s official website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting interview/personality test).

Note: Read the press release issued by the commission carefully and visit UPSC’s official website for regular updates.