UPSC IFS (Main) Exam 2017 results out: Check yours here

The UPSC Indian Forest Service Main or UPSC IFS (Main) examination results have been declared. Results have been uploaded on the UPSC’s offical website: www.upsc.gov.in.

The IFS (Main) examination, 2017, was held by UPSC in December 3 to 13. Candidates who have cleared the exam will now have to appear for the personality test.

According to a UPSC release, candidates will have to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, physical handicap and other documents such as TA Form, etc for the personality test.

The formats of SC/ST/OBC/PH Certificates and TA Form can be downloaded from the UPSC website www.upsc.gov.in.

The date and detailed programme of the interview/personality test for the candidates will be uploaded shortly on the Commission’s website.

Personality tests will be held in the UPSC office at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. E-Summon letters will also be made available on the Commission’s website. No hard copies of the summon letter will be issued.

Steps to check your result

1.Check the UPSC website

2.Click on What’s new on the right hand corner of the home page

3.Look for ‘Written result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination 2017’

4. Click on the link in the results page to get your results

5.Take a printout of the results

Note: Keep checking the website for details of the personality test.