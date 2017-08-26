UPSC vacancy for various selection posts announced, check recruitment details now

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a recruitment notification announcing dates and procedure for applying for various selection posts on its official website.

There are 41 posts to be filled through this process and candidates have been asked to fill online recruitment applications (ORA) for recruitment by selection to the following posts:

# Twenty-Seven Specialist Grade-III, (Microbiology), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (SC-05, ST-05, OBC-12, UR-05)

# Ten Economic Officer, Development Monitoring and Evaluation Office, NITI Aayog (SC-02, ST-01, OBC-02, UR-05)

#one Economic Officer, Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices, Department of Agriculture, Co-operation and Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare (SC-01)

#One Superintending Epigraphist (Dravidian Inscription), Archaeological Survey of India, Ministry of Culture (UR-01).

# One Junior Interpreter (Chinese), Ministry of External Affairs (ST-01)

# One Junior Interpreter (Japanese), Ministry of External Affairs (UR-01)

The last date for submission of online recruitment application (ORA) through ORA website is September 14 till 11.59pm while the last date for printing of submitted online application is September 15 till 11.59pm.

The commission will separately intimate the interview date for shortlisted candidates. The shortlisted candidates will have to bring printout of his/her online application along with other documents.

Candidates can apply only online on the Online Recruitment Application (ORA) website http://www.upsconline.nic.in

Note: Candidates should read the advertisement for the post carefully before applying and see eligibility conditions, application process and other important details of the service.