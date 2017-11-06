 UPTET final answer key 2017 released, check it now | education$higher-studies | Hindustan Times
UPTET final answer key 2017 released, check it now

education Updated: Nov 06, 2017 18:47 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Board (UPBEB) has released the final answer key of Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UP-TET) examination 2017. The exam was held on October 15 in two shifts.

Steps to check answer key for UPTET 2017:

1) Go to official websiteof UPBEB

2) Click here to download final answer key for primary level teacher exam

3) Click here to download final answer key for Upper primarylevel

7) Take a printout and save it on the computer

Candidates who appeared for the post of teachers for Class 1 to Class 5 took Paper I while those who appeared to become teachers for Class 6 to Class 8 appeared in Paper II. Candidates desiring to be eligible for teachers for both Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8 appeared for both the papers.

UPBEB had on October 18 released the tentative answer key for the exam and given candidates time till Oct 23 to challenge them.

Note: Visit Official website of UPTET for latest updates.

