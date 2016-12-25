Want a better Class 10 score? Be disciplined and punctual, says CBSE

Doing your homework regularly and being disciplined and punctual in school might help you score well in your internal assessment for the Class 10 board exam.

These are part of the modalities that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is proposing after it announced on Tuesday that the board exam will become mandatory from 2018.

For the exam, considered the stepping stone to higher studies, 80% weightage would be given to the board-conducted written exam and 20% to the school’s internal assessment of its students.

Sources said a draft proposal has been prepared and a circular will be issued to all CBSE-run and affilated schools after the board finalises the modalities.

Students will be given marks for sports and practicals in laboratories. The subject teacher will assess whether the student is regular with the homework, and overall discipline and punctuality. Three tests will be conducted a year and the best two would be considered for final assessment.

“Earlier under the continuous comprehensive evaluation (CCE) method, there were over 150 parameters and we want to modify it. For instance, we want to make sports an integral part of internal assessment and students will be assessed on punctuality, discipline, in case of language marks would be given for spoken and written understanding,” said a senior official.

The assessment will play a crucial role in the overall marks that a student obtains as 20% is assigned to schools by the CBSE.

The board made the class 10 final exam compulsory in its 18,000-affiliated schools, doing away with a policy formed five years ago that offered a choice to students to opt for the boards or let the institution assess their performance.

Making the board exam optional has been a subject of debate as most schools said the CCE couldn’t be implemented successfully. Human resource development minister Prakash Javadekar has supported the proposal to make the class 10 boards compulsory.