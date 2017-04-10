WBJEE 2017: Admit cards released, download them here

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on Monday released the admit cards for WBJEE-2017, the common entrance examination for admission to undergraduate courses in engineering and technology, pharmacy and architecture in universities, government colleges and self-financed institutes in the state.

The exam is scheduled to be held in offline mode (paper-based) on April 23.

Candidates can click here to download their admit card from the official website of WBJEEB. To download, candidates need to enter the application number, password and security pin (as given in the image ) and click on sign in. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Students can take a printout and save it on the computer for future reference.

Read more

Candidates should carefully check their details such as name, roll number, photograph and report immediately in case of any discrepancy. The venue of examination will also be given on the admit card. The admit card must be kept safely as a duplicate copy won’t be generated.

They must carry the admit card to the examination centre.

Note: Please visit WBJEEB official website for regular updates.