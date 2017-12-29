What are ‘tinkering’ labs? Here are 8 things you should know

A recent announcement has said that 1,500 new schools in India will get Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL), NITI Aayog’s Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), so it’s time you learnt more about this initiative.

Here are five things about the Atal Tinkering Labs for you to remember.

1. By adding 1,500 schools to the programme, the AIM, since it began operations over a year ago, has 2,441 schools to cover.

2. ATLs are innovation play workspaces for students between Class 6 to 12, stimulating innovations combining science and technology.

3.These open-ended innovation workspaces are equipped with state-of-the art technologies like 3D printers, robotics, sensor technology kits, Internet of Things, miniaturised electronics etc, to enable students to learn and solve local community problems using emerging technologies.

4. The aim of Atal Labs is to promote innovation and entrepreneurship in schools, universities and industry with a vision to “cultivate one million children in India as the innovators of tomorrow”, a statement from NITI Aayog has said.

5. The 2,441 schools have been selected from over 25,000 plus applications till date from two rounds of applications.

6. With the addition of the new schools, coverage of ATLs will be extended to over 98% smart cities, 93% plus of the districts (655-plus districts). Its spread is evident from the fact that there will now be at least one or more ATLs in 34 states and union territories across the country.

7. Students already exposed to creative technology platforms to nurture their curiosity, creativity and imagination through ATLs in their schools, have started designing prototype solutions and launched creative projects such as better irrigation management, waste management and sensor based solutions using IOT devices and robotics in their labs, a statement from NITI Aayog said.

8. ATL mission director R. Ramanan has said the active engagement of ATLs is extremely important in “the mission to transform India into an innovative country”.