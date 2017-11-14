What’s the National Achievement Survey?

NCERT has conducted the National Achievement Survey (NAS) for 2017 in Classes 3, 5 and 8 in languages, mathematics, EVS/science and social science on Monday.

NAS is a representative sample of schools from all districts in India aimed at understanding the health of the education system in government and government aided schools.

Findings from the NAS will be used for formulating policies, planning and pedagogical interventions to improve student learning. It is not designed to assess the individual student performance.

This year the NAS is linked to the learning outcomes. The learning gaps will be identified in all the districts of the country.

In UT Chandigarh, it was conducted in 114 government and government-aided sample schools. About 8811 students participated in the survey. It was carried out by 333 Field Investigators from SCERT and Government College of Education, Sector 20, Chandigarh.