XLRI to host international meet on competency assessment methods on December 9, 10

The Jamshedpur campus of XLRI-Xavier School of Management will host in December its first international meet on the use and benefits of assessment centre method in selection and promotion of candidates.

The Centre for Human Resource Development (HRD) of the premiere B-school will arrange for a two-day conference on December 9 and 10 and include two segments - ‘in-person’ event for Asian participants and ‘virtual’ sessions for those abroad, an XLRI statement said in Kolkata on Tuesday.

The conference, to be chaired by HRD centre head Professor RK Premarajan and Professor Emeritus of Colorado State University George Thornton III, would deliberate on the benefits of assessment, diagnostic and development centre methods, the statement said.

Elaborating on the agenda, Premarajan said, the assessment centre method is used by organisations all over the world in both private and public sectors in selection, promotion and actual skill development areas.

“In a changing corporate world, the main goal of the human resource management is to achieve competitive advantage by strategic allocation of qualified personnel.... It is therefore imperative for organisations to search for more accurate forms of assessing talent and supporting their development,” he said.

Several Indian researchers will share their study results and experiences at the conference, the statement added.