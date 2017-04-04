Yoga education, self-defence training to be made compulsory in UP govt schools

A yoga education programme will soon be made “compulsory” in Uttar Pradesh government schools as chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state officials to work in this regard.

The state government has also decided that mandatory self-defence training be provided to girl students in these schools.

According to a statement released by the UP government, Adityanath chaired a meeting of education department officials late evening on Monday, where he issued these directions.

“The chief minister directed that ‘Rani Laxmibai Aatmaraskha Kaaryakram’ (self defence programme) and ‘Yog Shiksha Kaaryakram’ (Yoga education programme) would be compulsory,” the statement released on Tuesday said.

In the meeting, Adityanath stressed on filing FIRs in instances of mass copying, or when government teachers are found running provate coaching centres.

It was also decided that the state government would come up with guidelines to curtail exorbitant school fees charged by private schools and colleges.

In the meeting, Adityanath also stressed on a uniform syllabus for all the state universities of UP and the need to ensure that academic sessions in colleges are held regularly.

He asked the institutes of higher education to fill up the vaccancies of teachers.

Instructions were also issued to put an end to “old trades” such as radio mechanic in ITIs and start new trades as per the need of the industry.

Adityanath made it amply clear that resources of private engineering colleges, which were on the verge of closure, should be utilised by other educational institutes and possibilities in this regard must be explored.