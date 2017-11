Emotions at play

Play, Dark Circle was staged at Bhartendu Natya Academ, recently. Directed and designed by Arav Aryavanshi, the drama was written by Preeti Srivastava. The cast included Ankita Dixit, Roheet Monday, Diksha Saxena and Arpita Bhutani. The story touched the sensitive subject of impotency. It was a bold step that talked about physical and mental conditions of a couple.