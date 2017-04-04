Punjab Police deny reports of Rakhi Sawant’s arrest for her comments on Valmiki

Punjab Police said on Tuesday they had not been able to arrest controversial actor Rakhi Sawant and were returning empty-handed from Mumbai.

But a spokesperson for the TV and Bollywood actress said she had surrendered.

“Rakhi is with the police. She has surrendered,” spokesperson Parul Chawla told IANS on telephone from Mumbai, claiming she had a WhatsApp conversation with the actor.

An arrest warrant against Sawant was issued by a Ludhiana court on March 9 after she failed to appear before it in a case filed against her for making “derogatory” remarks against sage Valmiki and hurting religious sentiments.

Ludhiana deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Dharuman Nimbale said Sawant was not arrested.

He said the police team, comprising two head constables including a woman head constable, from Salem Tabri police station was on the way back to Ludhiana.

Narinder Adiya, an advocate, had lodged a complaint against Sawant in July 2016 for her remarks on a TV show.

Sawant, while talking to a private television channel, had claimed that Valmiki was a murderer but later became the author of Ramayana. She was talking about how people transform.

Comparing Valmiki to singer Mika Singh, who had forcibly kissed her during his birthday party in 2014, Sawant said the singer had “changed” for good just like the Hindu sage.

With agency inputs