Miss World-2017: After winning crown, Manushi Chhillar to be back in India today

Miss World Manushi Chhillar will be back in India on Saturday night, a week after she bagged the beauty title for the country in the Chinese city of Sanya. Manushi was in Hong Kong and London in the last one week, and will land at the Mumbai International Airport at 11:45 pm on Saturday, her maternal uncle Sandeep Sehrawat said.

The newly crowned Miss World is set to receive a grand reception in the country, especially in her home state Haryana from where she is the first woman to ever win the pageant.

The Haryana government is also mulling to make her the brand ambassador of its ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ campaign to encourage state women to achieve laurels in their respective fields. Manushi tweeted that she can’t wait to be back home and meet everyone.

Her native village Bamnoli in Jhajjar and her medical college in Sonepat are waiting to get details of her schedule to start preparing for her grand welcome. According to her family, she will take part in several events in Mumbai before coming to Delhi and meet the Prime Minister and President.

She is expected to be in Haryana in the first week of December. “We are all waiting for her and feel so proud of her achievement. Her grandparents are waiting to feed her favourite dishes,” Sehrawat said.

Manushi, who also aspires to be a cardiac surgeon, will have to start with her second prof in MBBS when she resumes her studies at the BPS Medical College. “The college has supported her all the time. If she wish to continue studies, she will have to start with where she left," said Dr PS Gehlawat, the director of the college. “It is sad that MBBS is not a degree that can be given as honorarily for her achievement,” he joked.