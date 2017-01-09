Move over apples and pineapples: ‘PPAP’ fame singer’s ‘Orange Juice’ is the new earworm

Japanese singer Kosaka Daimaou (Piko Taro), who took social media by storm with his Pen Pineapple Apple Pen video in 2016, has started off the new year on a funny note (pun intended).

His new ‘Orange Juice’ song has crazy lyrics, a quirky tune and bizarre dance moves, and is annoyingly catchy. The video titled “I like OJ/Pikotaro”, which was published on January 7, has garnered over 2 million views on Youtube.

Daimaou’s 2016 viral sensation PPAP had become the shortest song to enter the Billboard Hot 100. His new song and dance video, which appears uncannily similar to its predecessor, features the 54-year-old dancing --- in PPAP dress --- emphatically while professing his love for Orange juice.

Watch at your own risk: