Rakhi Sawant applies for pre-arrest bail in Ludhiana court

Television and Bollywood actor Rakhi Sawant applied for anticipatory bail in the court of additional sessions judge Dinesh Kumar in Ludhiana on Monday in connection with her ‘derogatory’ remarks against Lord Valmiki. The next hearing of the case is on April 17.

The court had issued non-bailable warrant against the actor on March 9.

A local lawyer Narinder Adiya had lodged a complaint against Sawant in the court under Section 295 (injuring or defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion of any class) of the IPC against her ‘derogatory’ remarks against Lord Valmiki in July 2016.

A team from Salem Tabri police station had gone to Mumbai to execute the warrant, but couldn’t arrest her.