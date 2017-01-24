SRK Express In Pics: Superstar’s train journey for movie Raees starts fan frenzy

Shah Rukh Khan fans swarmed railway platforms in Mumbai, New Delhi and towns along the way as the superstar travelled by train to the capital to promote his upcoming film Raees.

In Vadodara, one person died and two persons were injured in the fan frenzy that ensued once the train halted at the station. Police had to resort to lathi charge to control the situation, reports PTI. According to the authorities, Farheed Khan Pathan, a local politician, died of cardiac arrest. He was the relative of a journalist who was travelling in the same train and had come to meet her.

The actor had boarded the train from Mumbai central station for Delhi as part of his promotional campaign ‘Raees by Rail’.

Actor Shah Rukh Khan photographed inside the train, he boarded the August Kranti Express from Mumbai Central to Delhi to promote his upcoming film Raees. (HT Photo)

Shah Rukh Khan fans at Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station in New Delhi waiting for the actor to arrive from Mumbai. (Ravi Choudhary/Hindustan Times)

“I am travelling in a train after a long time. The last time I boarded a train from Delhi to Mumbai was when I came here to make my career. And now I am again taking the train. I am excited and nervous,” Shah Rukh told IANS, leaving his home ‘Mannat’.

List of the passengers travelling from August Kranti Express from Mumbai Central to Delhi including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Leone, producer Ritesh Sidhwani, director Rahul Dholakia and others who are travelling to promote the film Raees. (Pratik Chorge/ Hindustan Times)

Fans of actor Shah Rukh Khan gathered at Mumbai Central station and waiting for him to arrive. (Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times)

Producer Ritesh Sidhwani at Mumbai Central station. He was travelling with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan via the August Kranti Express to Delhi for his upcoming movie promotion Raees. (Pratik Chorge/ Hindustan Times)

Actor Shah Rukh Khan greets his fans at Mathura railway station while travelling by train to Delhi for promotion of his upcoming film Raees. (IANS Photo)

The actor expressed grief over the Vadodara station incident: “One of our colleagues was travelling with us. Her uncle came down to see her at Vadodara. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. It was really unfortunate. We started the journey thinking we all will travel, spend time with each other when one of your own loses someone one on a trip like this, it saddens us all,” he said to reporters at the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station.

Shah Rukh Khan fans at Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway station in New Delhi. (Ravi Choudhary/Hindustan Times)

