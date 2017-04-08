SRK shares love for Punjab on Twitter

‘Lehrate khet, ladkiyaa, lassi te love in Punjab’ is how the Badshah of Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan, expressed his love for the state on Twitter.

Khan was shooting in Nurmahal, about an hour’s drive from Jalandhar, for his movie, The Ring, directed by Imtiaz Ali.

Lehraate Khet, Ladkiyaan, Lassi Te Love in Punjab. Thk u all for such a great shoot & to Imtiaz for bringing us here pic.twitter.com/wMzexdCfof — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2017

The film has Shah Rukh and Anushka Sharma in the lead. Both were in Nurmahal from April 4 to 7 to shoot for a song at Gumtali village and the historic Nurmahal Serai.

In The Ring, Shah Rukh plays the character of a Punjabi-origin man who resides abroad and is visiting the state after a long time. (HT Photo)

Darshan Aulakh, a line producer and actor in the movie, said Imtiaz Ali loved the place when he shot film Highway here a few years ago. “Imtiaz adores this place and he wants to shoot here again,” said Aulakh, who has been associated with Shah Rukh starrers Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi and Veer Zara. “SRK also enjoys coming to Punjab,” he said.

In The Ring, Shah Rukh plays the character of a Punjabi-origin man who resides abroad and is visiting the state after a long time. “The song portrays the rich Punjabi culture,” he says.

“A mela (fair) sequence was shot when the lead character meets his family. The whole set was designed accordingly,” Aulakh said. Lush fields, children performing the Sikh martial art of Gatka, Punjabi folk dances Gidda and Bhangra are shown in the song.

Anushka wore a colourful Patiala salwar suit for the sequence and Khan was in traditional attire complete with a turban. Both were seen shooting on a tractor.

Khan, accompanied by son AbRam, later met star-struck villagers and happily posed for photos.