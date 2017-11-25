Watch Manushi Chhillar dancing to this Deepika Padukone song with other Miss World contestants

In the days since she brought back the Miss World crown to India after 17 years, Manushi Chhillar has proved herself to be the perfect mix of talent, grace and poise. And for those who missed the pageant itself, we are adding another superlative to the rather long list: a good dancer.

As part of the Miss World competition, contestants were part to perform dances from their respective countries. A part of the introductry rounds, the contestants are seen

Introducing themselves and then perform a dance that represents their country.

Manushi chose to dance to Nagada Sang Dhol Baje from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela. It was Deepika Padukone, a very talented dancer herself, on whom this song was picturised.

A trained Kuchipudi dancer, Manushi did complete justice to the garba song and what is heartening is to see other contestants joining in.

Watch the video below of Manushi’s performance and Deepika’s original song:

As a bonus, here is another dance routine where Manushi is performing with other contestants.

Manushi is the sixth Indian to win the coveted crown, which was first won by Reita Faria back in 1966.

Aishwarya Rai had bagged the title in 1994, followed by Diana Haydon in 1997, Yukta Mookhey in 1999 and Priyanka Chopra in 2000, the last for India.

Manushi aims to be a cardiac surgeon and wants to open a chain of non-profitable hospitals based in rural areas. Other than dance, she has a passion for outdoor sports and actively participates in paragliding, bungee jumping, snorkelling and scuba diving besides sketching and painting.