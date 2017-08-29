Rainfall warnings for Maharashtra, Gujarat, MP and Rajasthan

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued rainfall warnings for six sub divisions even as Mumbaikars battled another deluge. The northern reaches of Madhya Maharashtra and Konkan region in Maharashtra are expected to receive heavy bouts of rainfall in the coming two days.

In the west, Saurashtra and Kutch in Gujarat and southeast Rajasthan will see heavy rainfall. Southwest Madhya Pradesh will also receive heavy rainfall till Thursday.

Santa Cruz and Colaba in Mumbai received 12.6 cm and 3.7 cm of rain between 8:30 am and 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

“A low pressure area that had developed over Odisha has moved westwards towards the central parts of the country. There is an upper air cyclonic circulation over eastern part of the state and a trough that extends over the west coast. All these factors have led to very heavy rain over the Konkan coast, especially Mumbai,” KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD) told HT.