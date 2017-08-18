11 tips that will help you perfect the Bohemian look this season

Do you like to dress for comfort? Are long, flowing outfits in natural fabrics and fun patterns your style statement? You are a natural boho if this is the case. Try these fashion tips to let out your inner gypsy and nail the bohemian look this season.

* Avoid neon as much as you can. Bright colours always attract more heat and light to your boho-chic outfit.

* Don’t forget fringe bag and batik tote.

* Instead of wearing a scarf on your body, wrap it around your waist or head. It is the perfect way to add some dazzling style to your look and it also helps cover up a bad hair day.

* Wearing a floppy and tanned hat can not only protect you from the sun, but also be a bohemian chic accessory.

* Look into what your mother and grandmother’s closets hold for you, something which didn’t attract you a while ago might solve the purpose now. For instance, unique vintage pieces such as flare pants, floral shirts or skirts, halter tops or swing skirts are the basics of boho-chic look.

* Interestingly, the shawl/dupatta reserved for special occasions could be a great addition to your outfit. Look for beautiful ethnic prints and patterns such as ikat and accentuate your regular outfit with a touch of ethnicity. Layer the shawl on your shoulders or knot it in the front.

* Make your tank top and bottoms more interesting by adding a colourful kimono or colours as basic as white and pastel to your basic outfit or dress. Pair up your kimono with a romper for the casual look.

* Even if you go with your favourite slim fit denims or with your summer dress, try layering it with a loose and long kimono, shrug, a printed jacket or a scarf to make it more appealing. Add the touch of femininity by layering loose layers over fitted outfit, the key here to balance the outfit.

* Vintage belts are the saviour to every plus size outfit or any flared dress or ankle length casual dresses.

* Bandanas can make the band skinny or wide, depending on your preference and can be tied around your neck or on your head. Pair your white boho blouse with a dungaree to make it extra comfy with an oversized boho bag.

* Embroidery is timeless. Known for the elegance, embroidery can make your outfit really come to life.

With inputs from designer Divya Arora, Roop Vatika, and designer Anuradha Ramam.