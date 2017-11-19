15 photos that prove Miss World Manushi Chhillar has always been a fashion diva

Manushi Chhillar, a 20-year-old medical student, made history on Saturday when she won the prestigious Miss World 2017 title. She is the sixth Indian to win this crown, the first being Reita Faria in 1966, and the last being Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

The talented beauty from Haryana beat five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico to win the pageant, which saw participation from 118 countries.

Chhillar, who is a trained Indian classical dancer, poet and painter, is truly a beauty with brains. She comes from a family of doctors and wants to be a cardiac surgeon.

Here’s looking at 15 pictures that prove the beauty queen has always been a dazzling fashionista as well:

Bridal Look in uncut diamonds and tourmalines | For @sabyasachiofficial A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Oct 24, 2017 at 9:50pm PDT

The day belongs to the dreamer... Thank you @theladyinbun #RoadtoMissWorld #MissWorld #MissIndia #ManushiChhillar A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

The road not taken... @fbbonline A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jul 8, 2017 at 10:25pm PDT

