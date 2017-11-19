15 photos that prove Miss World Manushi Chhillar has always been a fashion diva
Here’s looking at 15 pictures that prove the beauty queen from Haryana has always been a stunning fashionista as wellfashion and trends Updated: Nov 19, 2017 10:28 IST
Manushi Chhillar, a 20-year-old medical student, made history on Saturday when she won the prestigious Miss World 2017 title. She is the sixth Indian to win this crown, the first being Reita Faria in 1966, and the last being Priyanka Chopra in 2000.
The talented beauty from Haryana beat five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico to win the pageant, which saw participation from 118 countries.
Chhillar, who is a trained Indian classical dancer, poet and painter, is truly a beauty with brains. She comes from a family of doctors and wants to be a cardiac surgeon.
Here’s looking at 15 pictures that prove the beauty queen has always been a dazzling fashionista as well:
I am having a wonderful time at my journey in @missworld in #China ! To know more about my journey follow me on Mobstar (you can download the app from play store or App Store) and on the Facebook page of Miss World India (link is in my bio) #MissWorld2017 #MissWorld #MW2017 #ManushiChhillar #India #China #OfficialMobstar #BeautyWithAPurpose
Top Model at @missworld 2017 last night! I was so happy to be selected as one of the finalists and loved this dress designed by Daniel💕 Congratulations Miss World Nigeria for winning the Top Model and making it to top 40 of Miss World! @missworld #manushichhillar #missworld #officialmobstar #missworld #missworldindia #manushichhillar #MW2017 #RoadToMissWorld #BeautyWithAPurpose #India #China #Sanya #Nigeria #TopModel
In love with this stunning creation by none other than @falguniandshanepeacock . The slit with the trail and feathers makes this gown special! @missworld #manushichhillar #missworld #officialmobstar #missworld #missworldindia #manushichhillar #MW2017 #RoadToMissWorld #BeautyWithAPurpose #India #China #Sanya
Diet Tips of The Day from @nmami.agarwal !! If fitness is your thing then... 1. Don't skip breakfast: Skipping breakfast increases hunger pangs by the end of the day. 2. Eat regular meals and use smaller plates: Eating regular meals helps to reduce the temptation to snack on food that is high in fat and sugar. 3. Avoid sugar, especially refined sugar. Wearing @adidaswomen Miss World #MissWorld #MissWorldIndia #MW2017 #ManushiChhillar #Manushi4MissWorld
This journey at Miss World has been amazing till now. Meeting so many young passionate girls, learning about their cultures, and most importantly exploring China, this will definitely be one of the most amazing experiences of my life. Please keep your support coming :) Outfit- @zooomberg Jewellery - @tipsyfly Styled by @stylestashofficial Fashion Director - @rockystarofficial #MissWorld2017 #MissWorld #MW2017 #ManushiChhillar #India #China #MissWorldIndia
Hello Sanya! What an enthusiastic welcome we had yesterday at the parade🎊 Wearing @nanditathirani Jewellery @edesigns_mumbai and @motifsbysurabhididwania Styled by @stylestashofficial Fashion Director @rockystarofficial #MissWorld2017 #MissWorld #MW2017 #ManushiChhillar #OfficialMobstar #India #China #BeautyWithAPurpose #Sanya
"Oh STS how may we, Try to be worthy of thee " Thank you St. Thomas' for all the love! My school's motto being "Light to lighten" inspired me, and they always encouraged us to participate in humanitarian causes. I remember my interview when I was seven, I joined after the admissions were done, and after I was done talking to our ex-principal Manoharan ma'am, she called me a little philosopher! Wearing @ritukumarhq Fashion director @rockystarofficial #RoadtoMissWorld #MissWorld #MissIndia #manushichhillar
Q. How did you prepare for the pageant? A. I was a blank slate. All I knew was how to speak. I learnt the walk, makeup, researched on the pageant and worked on my body. I would wake up early for a workout and cook my own food to keep a healthy diet. I also gained experience by doing print shoots, but I have always been comfortable in front of the camera. #MissWorld #MissWorldIndia2017 Miss World #RoadToMissWorld #ManushiChhillar
