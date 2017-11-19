 15 photos that prove Miss World Manushi Chhillar has always been a fashion diva | fashion and trends | Hindustan Times
15 photos that prove Miss World Manushi Chhillar has always been a fashion diva

Here’s looking at 15 pictures that prove the beauty queen from Haryana has always been a stunning fashionista as well

fashion and trends Updated: Nov 19, 2017 10:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Manushi Chhillar receives the crown after winning the Miss World 2017 pageant in Sanya, China on November 18, 2017.
Manushi Chhillar receives the crown after winning the Miss World 2017 pageant in Sanya, China on November 18, 2017.(IANS)

Manushi Chhillar, a 20-year-old medical student, made history on Saturday when she won the prestigious Miss World 2017 title. She is the sixth Indian to win this crown, the first being Reita Faria in 1966, and the last being Priyanka Chopra in 2000.

The talented beauty from Haryana beat five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico to win the pageant, which saw participation from 118 countries.

Chhillar, who is a trained Indian classical dancer, poet and painter, is truly a beauty with brains. She comes from a family of doctors and wants to be a cardiac surgeon.

Here’s looking at 15 pictures that prove the beauty queen has always been a dazzling fashionista as well:

Bridal Look in uncut diamonds and tourmalines | For @sabyasachiofficial

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

The day belongs to the dreamer... Thank you @theladyinbun #RoadtoMissWorld #MissWorld #MissIndia #ManushiChhillar

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

The road not taken... @fbbonline

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

