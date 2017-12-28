Who wore the best dress in 2017? From Aishwarya Rai to Deepika Padukone, take your pick

Killer red carpet designs and enviable front row choices vs celebs rocking airport looks. Aishwarya Rai making a statement in a Ralph & Russo gown at Cannes festival vs Priyanka Chopra’s head-turning custom piece with an epic train at Met Gala. 2017 wasn’t at all bad in the fashion world.



In the past 12 months, so many of our favourite celebrities upped the ante with their inspiring and sometimes dramatic looks, proving that often with great fashion risks come great rewards.

It’s difficult to pick our favourite celebrity look of 2017 -- there were just too many. Thankfully, we don’t have to pick and choose one look to celebrate over the next. Instead, we’re highlighting 16 can’t-miss looks from top Bollywood beauties. These looks were, in a word, unforgettable. Read on to reminisce about every single one. (All photos: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai wowed on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet when she wore this Cinderella-esque couture gown by Michael Cinco in May, 2017.

Aishwarya Rai looked effortlessly stylish as she stepped on to Cannes Film Festival red carpet in a ruffled Ralph & Russo gown in May, 2017.

Aishwarya Rai in an embellished black gown at the Vogue Women Of The Year awards in September, 2017.

Aishwarya Rai made heads turn in her beautiful embellished ivory Sabyasachi anarkali at Lions Gold Awards in January, 2017.

Sonam Kapoor in a soft mint green-hued three-piece sari, custom-made by designer Masaba Gupta, which included a blouse, cropped pants and a half jacket that converted into a pallu, at Cannes in May, 2017.

Actor Sonam kapoor oozed sophistication as she showed off her figure in a plunging gown at the opening night of the 14th annual Dubai International Film Festival in December, 2017.

Kareena Kapoor made a statement in Rami Al Ali Official gown at the Lux Golden Rose Awards in December, 2017.

Kareena Kapoor wowed in a glittering Falguni and Shane Peacock gown for the Zee Cine Awards in March, 2017.

Deepika Padukone left a mark with her red ruffled Johanna Ortiz maxi dress at Cannes in May, 2017.

Deepika Padukone sent the style watchers in a frenzy with her understated, yet impactful custom Brandon Maxwell gown at Cannes in May, 2017.

Deepika Padukone in a Bibhu Mohapatra coral silk empress gown while promoting her film Padmavati in November, 2017.

Anushka Sharma pulled off an all-red, all-velvet pantsuit like a boss in August, 2017.

Priyanka Chopra made her debut at the Metropolitan Museum of Art or Met gala in a dramatic trench dress by Ralph Lauren that earned her meme-level fame on the internet, in May 2017.

It was Priyanka Chopra’s world in 2017, we were just living in it. Here, she is turning heads in a geometric metallic gown by Ralph & Russo at the Oscars in February, 2017.

Alia Bhatt wore a fashion-forward blush-hued skirt by Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, looking flawess as usual at Lokmat Maharashtra’s Most Stylish Awards in November, 2017.

Alia Bhatt went all red in a Teuta Matoshi Duriqi dress at the Lux Golden Rose Awards in December, 2017.

