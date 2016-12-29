5 fashion trends that were a rage in 2016 but may not live to see 2017

As we bid goodbye to yet another year, it is only natural to want to look back at it with fond memories. While 2016 may not have given us many happy memories in the world affairs department, fashion industry had a great time.

This year, many trends were birthed, followed and eventually discarded. We have listed the best 5 of the lot here. Did you try them? Did you love them? If not, well there is always going to be a 2017 to look forward to!

The choker

Ready for a special screening arranged by @roseatehouse. 💁🏻 Snapchat: That_bohogirl 👻 A photo posted by ᴋʀɪᴛɪᴋᴀ ᴋʜᴜʀᴀɴᴀ (@thatbohogirl) on Nov 30, 2016 at 7:43am PST

Вечер субботы ❤️ A photo posted by Визажист Екатеринбург (@vitkulkin) on Dec 10, 2016 at 10:40am PST

Every woman with an Instagram account was exposed to this trend and thought about trying it once at least. It got quite a few variations with black lacy ones to the ones with strings. Soon, the trend became synonymous with wannabe girls trying to look cool but too bad for the haters, women don’t care about their opinion.

The transparent heels

A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 26, 2016 at 3:26pm PST

Too soon to be missing Macau?💭 #TheSnobJournal #SnobTravels #TheSnobJournalInMacau #MissaMoreGetaway A photo posted by Aashna Shroff (@thesnobjournal) on Dec 21, 2016 at 8:55pm PST

As pretty as they may look, transparent heels can also be the most painful thing you ever wear on your feet. The shoes were made popular by Kylie Jenner, after which they were seen on almost every other fashion blogger.

Bardot tops

A photo posted by TwentyFive (@25apparel) on Dec 23, 2016 at 5:58pm PST

A photo posted by Tanvi Srivastava (@theduskess) on Dec 1, 2016 at 9:35pm PST

A photo posted by Krystal Chavez (@krissymissy88) on Oct 14, 2016 at 10:26am PDT

It doesn’t get more summer 2016 than this. Breezy Bardot tops ruled the season and looked pretty while they did so. Light, comfortable and fluffy, they were one of the biggest trends of the year but having been worn so many times, they may not crossover to summer 2017.

The micropleats

hey monday, please be good to me A photo posted by Patricia Barretto (@pattyb) on Oct 9, 2016 at 6:06pm PDT

Extremely feminine and still so chic. What’s not to love about micropleates? We fell for them when Priyanka Chopra wore a teal micropleated skirt to an episode of Good Morning America and tried to emulate her style in our own wardrobes.

Exposed shoulders

@fancypantsthestore has got the perfect cold shoulder & tiffany ruffles shirt dress for you! ☄ #CuriousComponents #FancyPants A photo posted by Shivi Tandon Srishti Agarwal (@curious_components) on Sep 20, 2016 at 11:10pm PDT

Hey you? Yes, you?💭 #TopRefrence #BlackOnBlack #Ootd #MissaMore #CaughtInACuff A photo posted by Riya Jain (@caughtinacuff) on Dec 2, 2016 at 7:47am PST

Wearing @missa_more_clothing💙 #CaughtInACuff A photo posted by Riya Jain (@caughtinacuff) on Nov 7, 2016 at 2:14am PST

Feeling too cold for a sleeveless top but think a t-shirt is just too drab? 2016 found the perfect solution to the problem with exposed shoulder tops. They were formal, fashionable and just so charming. But again, they have been worn to death by almost everyone. We are pretty sure we won’t see any more of them in the next year.

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more