5 ways to jazz up your summer wardrobe for an office party

Do you have an office party to attend and are not sure what to wear with the weather being what it is? Do not worry, for your summer wardrobe should do, albeit with a generous amount of accessorising.

Yashodhara Shroff, the director and founder of Styletag.com, an online shopping website, tells five ways to glamourise your summer outfit for an office party:

*Floral summer dress

A cute floral summer dress can go great lengths when paired with the right accessories. Heels can glamorise any outfit, so team your favourite pair of black pumps with your summer dress. Another way of turning a summer dress into a party outfit is by slapping on a black blazer and head to your office party in style.

*Plain sheath dress

Do you have any plain dress in your wardrobe? It could be a plain black shirt dress or a plain dress in any colour. You can add glamour to this by either sporting a sequined clutch and high gladiator heels or mules. This look is sporty, chic yet glamorous.

*A logo shirt

Who would’ve thought wearing a simple logo shirt can make a fun party outfit? Pair the logo t-shirt with a high waist leather skirt. This look is grungey and can make a perfect festive outfit when completed with a pair of black pumps. A pair of studded earrings adds that extra bit of oomph.

*Playsuits

Playsuits are another great option to turn into party wear. Pull out any solid coloured playsuit as they’re flirty and fun, just about perfect for any night out. They’re comfortable yet glamorous and look great the way they are. Pair heels along chunky bracelets and earrings to go with them. This summer outfit comes handy any day.

*Bralettes and Kimonos

Bralettes and high waist black denims are anyone’s go to party outfit. They’re smart, sensuous and edgy. Wear a black lacey bralette along with black high waist denims and team it up with a fun whimsy kimono. Pair these with a classy pair of platforms, and your hair swept all the way to the back.

