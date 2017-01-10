A bride’s treasure trove: Here’s a list of essentials for the newly-wed

While marriage comes with loads of celebrations, shopping and planning, what matters most for a bride is to get her wedding ensemble right. No matter how much fun shopping for the trousseau might sound, ask a bride and she’ll tell you how hard it is. Even after months of planning, there is always something left. To avoid these last minute goof ups, here’s a list of essentials that you must pack in your treasure trove.

Read more

Create a balance: We often purchase a lot of traditional wear but forget to take something which has a tale to tell. May be your mother or grandmother’s heirloom piece. You must raid their closet and get an ensemble that has a history and memories clanged to it. Pick pieces that are multi-purpose. “A golden blouse and long jacket is versatile and goes both with Western and Indian wear. French lace black saris are also a good pick. Don’t forget handloom pieces like Bandani and Benarasi saris for post-wedding rituals,” says designer Gautam Gupta.

Don’t purchase heavy attires: While buying Indian wear make sure you balance the clothing by buying something not-too-heavy and wearable on a daily basis. Raw silk kurtas with palazzos along with crepe printed saris and suits can be added to your trousseau. ”A classic little black dress, pantsuit and stitched-draped saris are some ensembles you must have,” says designer Sana Barreja.

A bride-to-be shortlisting her vanity kit essentials. (Getty Images/IStockphoto)

Don’t Ignore vanity basics: Makeup essentials are something that nobody forgets. But, basic vanity necessities are often ignored. Sanitary pads, safety pins, bobby pins, basic toiletries and medicines are a must. If you have curly hair, you might use hot iron quite often. So don’t forget your hair serum and hair masks to protect them.

Making bed room service in the new home. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Home linen needs: Between all the fashionable shopping, we forget to shop for our new home. “Fine-threaded bedsheets, monogrammed towels and throws are some important things,” says Rohina Anand Khira, creative director of a leading decor store. You can also pick some scented candles to add a romantic touch to your room.

Wrap it up with stoles and shawls: Pashmina shawls and old vintage shawls are a must in your wardrobe. Designer Gautam Gupta suggests to keep Ikat stoles as it can be teamed with both jeans and ethnic wear. Make sure you go for classic silhouettes as they are reusable and evergreen.

Girl holding a black clutch. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Get that right accessory: A little bit of bling never hurts. Go for basic clutches in metallic gold or silver. “Don’t go overboard with clutches, one or two are enough. They would be least used later,” says designer Rashmi Modi. Go for a sling bag in gun-metal or black. If you’re a little quirky, you can also go for a tote bag in yellow or electric blue.

Shoe game: Go for basic heels like nude, black and silver “Want to go bold? Opt for a printed one,” recommends footwear designer Vanshika Ahuja. She adds, Juttis and Mojris, are not just restricted to suits and saris. They look equally chic with jeans and dresses. And don’t forget flip flops for daily wear at home and boots for the winter.

The bride trying to choose the perfect footwear. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Read more